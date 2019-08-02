The weekend is almost here and as we sweat it out on the last working day, Bollywood diva Sonali Bendre is already giving us goals on how to beat the blues. Seen holidaying in Thailand, Sonali set temperatures soaring as she shared a picture from a resort there and not only fans but also director-friend Farah Khan couldn’t stop ogling.

In the picture that Sonali shared on her Instagram handle, the writer-actor can be seen donning an easy-breezy sky blue dress from Zara paired with brown slippers and a brown handbag as she posed in the backdrop of an exotic location of wooden pathways lined by green shrubs. The picture was captioned, “Wandering off to where the WiFi is weak! #SpaTime @discoversoneva #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaKiri (sic).”

Sonali revealed she was diagnosed with metastasized cancer last year. She was being treated for the same in New York. Earlier, in an interview with News18, she credited her husband, producer Goldie Behl, for her better health. She said that it was her husband who took her to New York for the treatment despite her resistance. Sonali said, “I land in New York and the next day, we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all our tests and he says, you know, it is the fourth stage and you have a 30% chance of survival.”

She added, “That really hit me; I just turned to Goldie and I remember saying: ‘Thank God, you got me here’. Goldie always says that ‘tomorrow I’d rather feel I over-reacted, over-spent than under-reacted and have that regret that I should have done that’. There was no time for it and we were not told that it was the fourth stage but Goldie had started reading about it and he was suspecting it.”

Each day is a struggle and each day brings more strength to perform that struggle. Actor Sonali Bendre has been showing us that she’s the living proof of the same. Ever since she has been diagnosed with cancer, Sonali has vowed to not let anything dull her shine. In fact, she leaves no opportunity to inspire other women and tell other people battling cancer that they belong to life.