Punjabi hottie Sonam Bajwa, who is all set to hit the big screen with Singham, always ups her style game with her on-point fashion sense. The diva never misses making a fashion statement. And the latest pictures of her on Instagram is the proof of the same. She will be seen in Singham alongside famous singer Parmish Verma. Sonam is busy promoting Singham as the film is set to release on August 9, 2019.

Sonam Bajwa flaunts her curvaceous body in the gorgeous dresses teamed up with minimal makeup, a pair of earrings, nude lipstick and hair kept open and wavy.

Take a look at Sonam Bajwa’s latest pictures here:

Be such a good soul that people crave your vibe 💐

Nikki te Dilsher Coming to theatres Near you on #9thAug 💖





Singham is the official Punjabi remake of Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood cop film. It is directed by Navaniat Singh. The makers have hooked the audience with the trailer and songs.