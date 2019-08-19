Actor Sonam Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the entire trolling she was being subjected to after her interview to a news channel in which she talked about the current situation in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370. The actor was labelled as an anti-national and her father Anil Kapoor, too, was dragged in the entire issue after she said that she made a comment on her ‘half Peshawari’ lineage.

Speaking on the matter now, she launched a tweet and wrote, “Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job.” (sic)

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

Sonam told BBC Asian Network in her latest interview that she hopes ‘this too shall pass.’ She was quoted saying, “It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass.”

The actor said that it’s upsetting to see that politics has divided the two countries which were one before Independence. She said, “I think our countries were one country like 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heart-breaking.” Sonam also mentioned her half Sindhi and half Peshawari lineage and said that it’s sad the disturbing division has created such a rift that she can’t explore her roots. Sonam said, “It’s heartbreaking to see part of my culture is something that I can’t explore as well because of that.”

All these statements irked the netizens who didn’t show any mercy in trolling Sonam and even used an old picture of her father posing alongside gangster Dawood Ibrahim at an event. Check out these tweets:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next film titled The Zoya Factor. It’s based on a book by the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The film features Dulquer Salmaan opposite her.