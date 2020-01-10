Actor Sonam Kapoor faced trouble recently while travelling after the airlines lost her baggage for the second time this month. The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to slam the airlines and urged them to amend their ‘terrible service’. In the tweet, she wrote, “This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.”

She added another tweet after the airlines replied and she wrote, “Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement.”

However, the Zoya Factor star was mercilessly trolled for being a privilege and many compared her troubles with JNU issue, CAA and even Iraq issue.

One user tweeted, “Ohh my god… such a troubled life you have Sonam … I hope god gives you strength to come out of this horror … given how CAA has affected you deeply , this must have just added to your pain and grief … may god give you strength to come out of this troubled time.”

Another commented, “Wow, touched touched by the magnitude of your troubles. Wonder why the Indian media is focused on Iran when there are higher issues back home?”

One more user tweeted, “Stop the privileged feeling ryt there.. Mistakes happen and yes it leads to inconvenience but get a grip lady. This is not India or the government whom you can defame everytime with no consequences.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.