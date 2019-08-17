Actor Sooraj Pancholi might be up his sleeves with work but looks like his girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, just made it hard for him to concentrate as she posted a steaming hot picture of her mood that surely left fans drooling. Taking to her Instagram handle, Larissa gave a glimpse to her “Friday mood” and we wonder if Sooraj is watching.

In the shared picture, the Brazilian model can be seen baring it all as she flaunted her washerboard abs, dressed in black briefs and teamed the look with a denim jacket. Throwing her hands up in the air and hair flying easily as she sat on the couch, the picture and the mood is too tempting to miss. Larissa captioned the post as, “Ma friday mood (sic)” and punctuated it with a unicorn emoji.

View this post on Instagram Ma friday mood 🦄 A post shared by Larissa Bonesi (@larissabonesi) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

Earlier this month, the model was in news for having bagged a music video thanks to Sooraj’s Godfather in the industry, Salman Khan who reportedly helped her with it. While the two were said to have reportedly met at a gym in Mumbai from where they hit off, other reports suggest that the two have been dating for three years now. During the promotions of his debut movie, Hero, Sooraj was quoted as saying, “I’m in a relationship. She’s not from this industry. She’s a nice girl. I always wanted my partner to be a simple person. She can do what she wants, wear what she wants, work wherever she wants. I wanted a simple soul and I guess I’ve found her.”

On the professional front, Sooraj will be marking his come back in Satellite Shankar, 3 years after his debut in Bollywood with the movie Hero. The film, which is helmed by Irfan Kamal, will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde and marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Megha Akash. A popular name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, the actress had earlier said, “There were a lot of offers in Hindi, but ‘Satellite Shankar’ is just something special. It’s a very different film, and the scale of the film is also so huge.” The movie is slated to release on September 6 this year.