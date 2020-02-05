Indian model-actor Sophie Choudry is all set to feature in a new song after a long time. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her smoking hot pictures in a backless, plunging neckline shimmery silver dress teamed up with royal blue shorts. Her look is from her next project and it will leave you excited. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, smokey eyes and a dash of lipstick. She finished off her look with hair kept natural.

Flaunting her flawless skin and perfectly toned body, she promises her fans to ‘drop a new bomb soon. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “One year since this🤩 Promise to drop a new “bomb” soon right @manjmusik ?🔥🚨 #ajjnaiyosawna #manjmusik #sophstylin #sophiechoudry @bigboytoyz_india @rockystarofficial #lambhergini #lamborghini.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a gorgeous maroon-red one-shoulder dress at the Amazon Filmfare Awards. With bold makeup and a dash of maroon lipstick, she looks her sexiest best. The photos were captioned as, “If she were a colour, it would be red🔥 @filmfare #amazonfilmfareawards Gown @gauriandnainika stylin @tanimakhosla hair @ambereen01 makeup @tush_91 📸 @mayur_butwani ring @farahkhanworld #redhot #redcarpet #filmfare #gauriandnainika #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #ootn #ibelieveicanfly #thereisashadeofredforeverywoman.” (sic)



Treating her 2 million followers on Instagram, Sophie is constantly seen sharing her smouldering pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app among which her bikini pictures are fans favourite. Sophie, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body is also blessed with flawless beauty and talent. Sophie is a fantastic dancer and singer. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She rose to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry was last seen in 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! as Mrs. Dixit. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.