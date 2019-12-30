Indian model-actor Sophie Choudry is known for her bold and beautiful looks. Blessed with a perfectly toned figure, she has shared her photos striking a sensuous pose in sexy plunging neckline bikini teamed up with a sheer red shrug worn over it. Posing in the middle of the beach, she has completed her look with a dash of pink lipstick, smokey eyes, subtle makeup and hair kept natural.

She has also given a quirky caption and we can all relate to it. She wrote, “When you realise it’s the last Monday of the year and you don’t have to go to work!!#mondaymotivation #beachbabe #vacaymode #byebye2019 #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #haigarmi #fitness #health. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her plethora of photos in a Manish Malhotra outfit giving out the vintage vibes to her fans. She wrote, “Tis the season to sparkle and shine Channeling vintage vibes in this stunning @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld gown! Thank you for always making me feel like a princess Manish! Love u❤️ HMU my darl @ambereen01 @kaustubh_19. (sic)”



Treating her 2 million followers on Instagram, Sophie is constantly seen sharing her smouldering pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app among which her bikini pictures are fans favourite. Sophie, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body is also blessed with flawless beauty and talent. Sophie is a fantastic dancer and singer. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She rose to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry was last seen in 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! as Mrs. Dixit. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.