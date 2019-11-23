Indian model-actor Sophie Choudry is setting the internet on fire and making her fan’s heart race faster this weekend as she shares her sultry bikini picture from her last vacation in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her photo in sexy black bikini flaunting her perfect curves. With beach waves in the background, she looks smouldering hot in the picture.

She has teamed up her look with subtle makeup and bold red lips. With face being sun-kissed, the picture will definitely make your heart race faster.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Throwback to paradise & that hint of golden tan #islandgirl #takemeback #waterbaby #beachbabe #beachhair #saltonmyskin #vacaydreamin #paradise #naladhumaldives #nofilterneeded #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, her picture in blue bikini and shocking-pink shrug as she struck a sultry pose from inside the pool. The picture was captioned, “Apparently this should be called the “Paani mein aag” series #midweekmotivation #poolvibes #islandgirl #beachbabe #bikinibody #fitness #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry (sic).”

Treating her 2 million followers on Instagram, Sophie is constantly seen sharing her smouldering pictures and videos on the photo-sharing app among which her bikini pictures are fans favourite. Sophie, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body is also blessed with flawless beauty and talent. Sophie is a fantastic dancer and singer. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She rose to fame with her music videos titled ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Legaya’, ‘Manjave’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ among others.

On the professional front, Sophie Choudry was last seen in 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! as Mrs. Dixit. She has also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.