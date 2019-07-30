Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her singer husband Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their pet dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident a few days back. The actor took to her Instagram stories on Monday to reveal the tattoo. The tattoo has the face of the dog named Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai.

She captioned it: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.” Joe, too, shared the glimpse of his tattoo and wrote, “R.I.P my little angel.” Check this out:

View this post on Instagram R.I.P. my little angel. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Sophie’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented on her post by posting a heart emoji while Nick posted a ‘folded hands’ emoji.

Joe and Sophie’s representatives earlier described the death of their dog as a ‘freak accident.’ It was reported that Waldo ran into the traffic after being scared by a pedestrian when he went on a stroll with his dog walker. The GoT star and her husband welcomed the dog in the family in April 2018. They already had an Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky when the couple brought Waldo Picasso home. In one of his interviews, Joe even described Waldo as the shy dog. He also revealed that his parents were too happy to have him in the family and his mother Denise Jonas was always trying to babysit Waldo and Porky in their absence. RIP