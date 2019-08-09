Actor Priyanka Chopra was in Miami to support her husband Nick Jonas as he kicked off the Happiness Begins Tour with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. The photos and videos from the tour are currently going viral on social media and one of them is being shared more widely than the others. The video shows the three brothers giving a tight jug to their respective wives and even sharing a passionate kiss. While one can see Sophie Turner and Joe in the video, a glimpse of Danielle-Kevin is also visible. Nick and Priyanka, however, can’t be seen in the frame.

The video, along with other glimpses from the tour, was shared by one of the fan clubs of J-sisters on Instagram. In a compilation post, the fan club shared many videos that show Priyanka and Sophie having a blast at the concert. Check these out:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself posing with her sisters-in-law before the concert. They even wore the T-shirts with the Jonas brothers-print on them in front of the background that read J-sisters. PC captioned her post as, “😍 #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 😍 #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

Priyanka was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra at the concert. The family has now left Miami.