Soundarya Rajinikanth, a filmmaker and daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, was trolled for sharing a picture on Instagram with her son Ved in a swimming pool. However, she took down the post after she was trolled for it amidst the water crisis in Chennai.

She later took to Twitter to clarify why she deleted the picture and tweeted, “Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my travel diaries, considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing. The throwback pictures were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only. Let’s save water.”

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

Soundarya’s now-deleted post featured two photographs in which she was seen playing with her son Ved.

The Kochadaiyaan director had captioned the photo, “Teach them early … and they learn to shine by themselves !!! #Swimming is an essential activity! #TeachThemYoung #KeepThemActive #WaterFun #EnsureSafetyAlways #NeverLeaveThemAlone #Motherhood #Bliss.”

Meanwhile, in a press meet in Chennai, Rajinikanth addressed the issue of critical water scarcity in Tamil Nadu and said, “As of now, immediate measures that need to be taken is saving rain water, it should be on a war-footing mode. Then all water bodies, including lakes and ponds need to be desilted ahead of the monsoon season”, he said to a query on the water crisis prevailing in Tamil Nadu.”

Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi in a grand wedding ceremony in Chennai in February this year. This is Soundarya’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Ashwin. Soundarya announced in the year 2016 that she and Ashwin had filed for divorce after four years of their marriage by mutual consent due to irreconcilable differences. She made her directorial debut with Kochadaiiyaan. She last helmed Dhanush and Kajol starrer Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.