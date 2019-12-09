Atlanta: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned the Miss Universe 2019 beating more than 90 contestants from around the globe, including Miss India Vartika Singh. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios on Sunday.

Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexican contestant Ashley Alvidrez as the second runner-up.

Philippines’ Catriona Gray, who was the Miss Universe winner in 2018, presented Tunzi the Miss Universe crown.

The 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi is from Tsolo, South Africa and is quite active in fight against gender based violence. In her closing speech too, Tunzi spoke of breaking colour stereotypes.

“I grew up in a world where women who look like me with my kind of skin or my kind of hair are not considered to be beautiful, I think that it is time that this stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, then see their faces reflected in mine,” Zozibini Tunzi said on stage before she was crowned Miss Universe 2019.

The final question that won Miss Universe South Africa the crown was: “What is the most important thing you should be teaching young girls today?”

This is what she said, ”I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don’t want to, but because what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity..”