New Delhi: We often fail to appreciate the things we already have. And that under-appreciated leads to manufactured grief. South Koreans, it seems, have understood this and have taken this realisation to a different level altogether. More than 25,000 people have taken part in a mass “living funeral” services at Hyowon Healing Centre since 2012 so that they can appreciate their lives better.

The entire process will churn your heart as the living are made to take funeral portraits, write last testaments and then lying in a closed coffin for around 10 minutes.

So, how’s it helping? People who have gone inside has said that they ruminated over life and death for those ten minutes.

There’s also an unnerving trend in South Korea. In 2016, South Korea’s suicide rate was 20.2 per 100,000 residents, which was double the global average of 10.53, according to WHO.

According to reports, funeral company Hyowon began offering the living funerals to help people appreciate their lives, and seek forgiveness and reconciliation with family and friends, said Jeong Yong-mun, who heads the healing centre.