South sensation Kajal Aggarwal is currently vacationing in the Maldives and her pictures from the Caribbean Island is hotness personified. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures where she can be seen donning a multi-coloured bikini with a black shrug worn over it. With absolutely no makeup, she can be seen sitting by the poolside along with her sister Nisha Aggarwal.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “More than a forever friend. Joy to the heart and love without end ! @nishaaggarwal. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, she joined the list of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood celebrities to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal is the first south Indian actress to achieve this honor. The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum. She will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

While sharing the pictures on social media, Kajal wrote “Excited and honored to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned!”.



Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.