In a terrifying video, five people were thrown off an amusement park ride in Lopburi, Thailand on November 30. However, they did not suffer any serious injury. In the viral video, enthusiastic riders are seen enjoying the ride before it malfunctioned and can be seen five people falling off the ride on to the steel platform. The accident occurred after the safety bar on the Pirates of Caribbean-themed ride became loose.

After the ride started, the metal bar popped opened and five people hurled down to the steel platform. One boy was hurled over the steel bar and landed on the ground.

Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured and the ride operator turned off the ride immediately. The video has gone viral and has taken the internet by storm.

Watch the viral video here:

⚠️Video: Revelers escaped serious injuries when they were thrown from a fairground ride on to the floor after the safety bars came loose at a carnival in Thailand pic.twitter.com/i1bq738Amh — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 2, 2019



One onlooker told Daily Mail, “I’m very shaken by it, too. I’ve never seen this happen before.” The other said, “The people who fell out hit the floor very hard, but they kind of slid along the ground, too.”

In July this year, people on a roller coaster were left hanging 100 feet off the ground after the ride malfunctioned.