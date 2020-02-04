New Delhi: As China continues to grapple with the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the UAE has expressed confidence that China will be able to contain the spread of the epidemic. Expressing solidarity with the Beijing over the outbreak of the virus, iconic landmarks of UAE, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Adnoc Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, were lit up in the colours of the Chinese national flag on Sunday night.

The iconic buildings turned red and gold in a show of support for China’s coronavirus battle.

#Dubai’s @BurjKhalifa lights up to show support for Wuhan and Chinese communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/81K8VaZqxF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 2, 2020

قلوبنا معكم ولو تباعدت المسافات، نضيء الليلة #برج_خليفة تضامناً مع مدينة ووهان في جمهورية الصين الشعبية#BurjKhalifa

lights up in support for #Wuhan in these difficult times

Stay strong, Wuhan pic.twitter.com/d6zDtxb4C0 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) February 2, 2020

Not just these two, other buildings in the UAE including the Capital Gate, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Emirates Palace and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, were also illuminated.

So far, there are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UAE. On February 1, the UAE confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus, while the four earlier ones being members of one Chinese family that had flown into the UAE on January 16.

Amid growing fears of the coronavirus, gulf carriers Saudi Arabian Airlines and Oman Air have suspended all direct flights to China. Notably, the number of coronavirus cases across the globe has overtaken that of the similar SARS epidemic, which spread to more than 24 countries in 2003, prompting various countries to impose travel restrictions to a varying degree.

Meanwhile, with 64 new fatalities, the death toll due to deadly coronavirus has mounted to 425 in China on Tuesday. In India, a third confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed on Monday.