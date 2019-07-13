Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and WWE star John Cena’s Instagram exchange is definitely something you should not miss. Recently, Cena took to Instagram to share a meme featuring Shilpa Shetty and her response to it was equally interesting. He shared a morphed picture of American wrestler Steven Anderson with Shilpa’s face on it. On the above of the picture, it is written ‘Cold Stone Shilpa Shetty Kundra’. For those who don’t know, ‘Stone Cold’ is the stage name of the American wrestler. John Cena captioned it, “Hahahahaha (sic)”

After seeing the meme, Shilpa was also amused and shared it on her Instagram profile and wrote, “This is hilarious… I certainly ‘Didn’t SEE’ this coming. (sic)” We are sure the meme will crack you up too.

A few days back, John Cena has shared a special message for Shilpa’s son Viaan Raj Kundra after he featured on the solo interview. In the interview, he exp[ressed his love for WWE and John Cena. Impressed by his knowledge, John has sent him a special video message. He said, “Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, ‘My time is up, your time is now’. It’s Viaan boy, you are shining now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3.