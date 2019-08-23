The world is full of strange and fascinating creatures. A woman in New York encountered one such totally strange-looking creature while fishing at a lake in the city. Debbie Geddes, who’s a professional angler, went fishing at Lake Champlain sometime back and got a never-seen-before fish hooked on to her bait.

It was a fish with two mouths. To her astonishment, she found the fish to be completely healthy and active, showing no signs of injury. The woman revealed that when she caught the fish, she felt glad thinking she found a really big fish. However, when she actually saw it, she couldn’t believe her eyes. It had two mouths and it looked like something she had never seen before in her entire life.

“When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on. I actually commented, ‘I hope it’s as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!,” she explained.

Geddes and her husband took the pictures of the fish and released it in the lake. They didn’t post it on social media thinking it’s not something anyone would be interesting to see or know about. However, one of Geddes’ co-workers, Adam Facteau found it really fascinating and uploaded the picture on Facebook. It went viral and got shares over 6,000.

I just can’t believe all the attention this has received. The public’s responses/theories are quite interesting, to say the least. I personally believe it was caused by a previous injury, most likely from another angler,” Geddes said while explaining her excitement.

While this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the woman, several other people claimed that they, too, have found similar fishes. Some also alleged that the picture was morphed. However, most of the people agreed with the ‘injury theory’ of Geddes.