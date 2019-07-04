Stranger Things fans can’t keep calm as the third season of American science fiction horror web series is streaming on Netflix. On American Independence Day, i.e. July 4, Netflix took to social media sites to share the arrival of enormous hit ‘Stranger Things 3’.

The caption says, “And don’t worry, you’ll understand this eventually”.

Season two ended with Mike and his pals surviving the encounter with the Demogorgon from the Upside Down dimension. Since then, they thought their life would get back to normal in Hawkin. But in season three, it looks like they are back. The happy gang of kids are in trouble again with new monsters.

Netizens are excited and can’t control their happiness to binge watch the third season of Stranger Things. Take a look at the reactions here:

Just watched 1st episode of season 3 of @Stranger_Things on @NetflixUK and so glad it’s back on as this shows amazing. I can’t recommend #strangerthings enough and I said this last season but hope we get DVDs of this show soon — STEVE (@Kopitesteve81) July 4, 2019

This is me afraid to look at the #StrangerThings tweets in case it ruins it for me. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/LRTcE1V9V3 — LauraH (@Laurahallissey) July 4, 2019

evitando spoilers de stranger things#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/bRxNr8lTaW — ɢᴡᴇɴ is far from home (@gwenyspider) July 4, 2019

Half way through and it can be easily said that the 3rd season is MORE THRILLING THAN EVER BEFORE #StrangerThings — υ∂αү (@imuday02) July 4, 2019

This is me now that #StrangerThings is out today. pic.twitter.com/ikJwkRrPQw — Frederick Lopez (@MANof5T33L) July 4, 2019

Me, when #StrangerThings is now streaming but I can’t binge yet because I have one shift left: pic.twitter.com/9Dr8oOuLyO — perfectly_comfortable (@pty_comfortable) July 4, 2019

According to the reports, more than 15 million people watched the season 2 within three days of its release.

Watch the trailer of Stranger Things 3 here:

Directed by The Duffer Brothers, the series features Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton.