The last full moon of June or Spring season occurs today, Monday, June 17, 2019. It is referred to as the Strawberry moon, honey moon or mead moon. According to NASA, the name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America. The occurrence is called ‘Strawberry moon’ because it signalled to some Native American tribes that it was the time of year to gather ripening strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac website.

Europeans call this as the Rose Moon and some believe this name comes from the colour of the full Moon at this time of year. On this day, the full Moon will appear ‘opposite’ the Sun and the moon will appear smaller than it is and will be visible through a shorter arc.

According to NASA, the strawberry moon, also known as the honey moon or mead moon is going to be on display tonight as it puts on a show in the night sky. NASA’s social media team posted a picture with a caption, “How sweet! The last full Moon before the June solstice goes by Strawberry, Rose, or Honey Moon. These refer to what you can eat/grow this time of year, not a rosy color. #WinterIsComing in the southern hemisphere so enjoy a Long Night’s or Cold Moon. https://go.nasa.gov/2ImvI8e”.

Take a look at the post:

How sweet! The last full Moon before the June solstice goes by Strawberry, Rose, or Honey Moon. These refer to what you can eat/grow this time of year, not a rosy color. #WinterIsComing in the southern hemisphere so enjoy a Long Night’s or Cold Moon. https://t.co/tV6N7j64EG pic.twitter.com/xuUOVhXe6Z — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) June 17, 2019

Netizens share beautiful pictures of the strawberry moon:

awake and just happened to see the #StrawberryMoon !! it’s actually stunning pic.twitter.com/O2FslfMOuk — selena⚢ (@satans_sis) June 17, 2019



According to the reports, this year, the Moon will appear full for about three days, from Saturday night till Tuesday morning.

Go out and look up for the moon’s colour