As the Sikh community all over the world celebrated 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12, a stray dog joined in at one such event too. Yes! Video of a dog sitting peacefully inside a Gurudwara and listening to Kirtan, is going viral on social media.

The video was shared by a Facebook user Gurpreet Chawla with the caption: ”Animals Deserve Same Love as Humans do..A True Sikh will always believe in preachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji..1 of his preaching is Equality for everyone. This Dog was sitting inside a Gurudwara for 3 hours and was listening to Kirtan on auspicious day Celebration of #550 Birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was Given a Blanket also Langar to eat. I am Proud to be a Sikh… Satnaam Waheguru!”

As can be seen in the video, the dog is lying on a blanket while listening to the kirtan without making any fuss. No one seems to be shooing it away, instead, some people even covered it with a shawl to provide it more comfort.

The canine was provided with a scarf and given conventional meals too.

The videos have now been shared more than 6000 times and have got more than 2 lakh views with people praising the devotees for treating animals with love and respect.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is being celebrated on November 12 this year. The day, which is also called Guru Nanak Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab is considered to be one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism and is an occasion for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs.