Pune: In a heartwarming incident, a stray dog who was stranded and stuck inside a 40 feet deep tank in Pune, was rescued after almost a week. The dog was rescued by a NGO called RESQ, which has shared the sweet video on Twitter, melting hearts of netizens.

Stray dog rescued from 40 ft deep tank by @resqct #team after being stuck for 8 long days! Watch the rescue video#AnimalRescue #dogrescue pic.twitter.com/mC0T2NybUx — RESQ 🐕🐈🐎🐂🐖🐄🐾 (@resqct) November 15, 2019

As seen in the video, the poor creature which is evidently scared, starts to run away when a member of the RESQ’s team goes near. Eventually, the rescuer manages to trap the animal using a huge net.

”The dog had been stranded at the bottom of a dry water purification tank for 7 to 8 days. It had been raining at the time and there was no way for the dog to get out as the tank was 40 feet deep.It had been raining at the time and there was no way for the dog to get out as the tank was 40 feet deep,” Tina Mohandas, the Communications Head of RESQ, the NGO told the Hindustan Times.

Despite being trapped for so many days, the dog managed to survived because of the generosity of people. Residents in the neighbourhood saw the dog caught within the tank and used to throw food for him. Reportedly, one of these spectators approached RESQ and they eventually saved the dog.

After the dog was successfully rescued, netizens expressed their appreciation and thanked the RESQ team for their efforts.

