The makers of Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have released the film’s trailer today. During the trailer launch event, Shraddha, Varun, and Remo D’Souza were seen flaunting their dance moves on the song ‘Mukkala Muqabla’ on the streets of Mumbai and the crowd can be seen cheering for them.

While Varun can be seen clad in a grey shirt and matching trousers, Shraddha looked gorgeous in the monochrome dress. The video has been shared on social media by the paparazzi and is going viral all over the internet.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram #VarunDhawan 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 18, 2019 at 12:43am PST



The trailer has been loved by the audience and they have already declared the film superhit. The trailer shows the battle between India and Pakistan on the battlefield of Dance. Varun, Shraddha, and Nora Fatehi showcase their killer dance moves to win the championship and this time it also has a lot of action in store for the audience.

Earlier, Remo D’Souza talked about the film and told IANS, “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha, and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer.

He further added, “Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.