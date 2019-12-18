Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D’s trailer is released today. The trailer is about India and Pakistan clash on the battlefield of Dance. In the trailer, Varun, Shraddha, and Nora Fatehi showcase their killer dance moves to win the championship and this time it also has a lot of action in store for the audience.

The trailer has been applauded by netizens and many loved the chemistry between Varun and Shraddha. From the donut scene to their quarrel, fans are now more excited for the film to release in theatres.

One user tweeted, “I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE FACE OFF scenes between characters played by @Varun_dvn & @PDdancing.”

Another user wrote, “It’s AMAZINGGG #StreetDancer3DTrailer @remodsouza Sir is back With a Bang Bang…💥💥 #StreetDancer3D @PDdancing @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi @Lizelle1238 @TheRaghav_Juyal @dthevirus31 @punitjpathak @SalmanYKhan @Aparshakti.”

Check Twitter Reactions Here:

Congratulations @ShraddhaKapoor

for #StreetDancer3DTrailer

Loved the trailer, just loved your

new avatar…💖

Looks super stunning. 🔥 Can’t wait

to see you as

on bigscreen… 💃 #ShraddhaKapoor #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/fs9HROIU0F — Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) December 18, 2019

Better Than Expected and Still Can’t Believe That It is Directed Christopher Nolan Remo D Souza….. Varun Dhawan is Good Shraddha Kapoor Shines

&

Nora Fateh is Only in the Movie For Twerking Overall Superhit..#StreetDancer3D #StreetDancer3DTrailer https://t.co/qpI9K9KaGq — JON SNOW (@FanClubofSallu) December 18, 2019

CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS !!! Prabhu Deva + Nora Fatehi never in my dreams did i think of this 🙈#StreetDancer3D #StreetDancer3DTrailer pic.twitter.com/7M9upKwvfT — Soumya✌️ (@itsSoumyaN) December 18, 2019



Remo D’Souza talked about the film and told IANS, “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha, and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer.

He further added, “Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level.”



Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.