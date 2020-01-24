The Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D has hit the theatres on Friday, January 24, 2020. After the success of ABCD – Any Body Can Dance and ABCD 2, choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’Souza is back with Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, along with Dharmesh, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Salman Yusuff Khan and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. As the dance film hits the screens today, Netizens on Twitter have already reviewed the film. Mixed reviews have been pouring from there.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the review. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… ‪#StreetDancer3D: DELIGHTFUL. ‪Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

‪Will dance its way into your hearts… Remo gets it right… Aces: Choreography. Drama. Music. Emotions… #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva sparkle… Yet another #BoxOffice winner of 2020. #StreetDancer3DReview”.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “#StreetDancer3D is a pure mess. Apart from well-choreographed songs /dance, there’s nothing to write home about. A lot of subplots but none established and organized well. It doesn’t stir our emotions. Nora is the only saving grace. A hackneyed tale told amateurishly! 1.5 /5. Skip!”

Another one wrote, “Best Dance Film Ever Made…!!! Story – Narration – Choreography – Direction Everything is Just Top Notch @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor Nailed it Like Always Don’t Miss… RB Rating* :- 4.5/5 Stars”.

#StreetDancer3D The first two parts were ‘warm-ups’; this is the ‘real movie’. Prabhu Sir, Varun, Shraddha, Nora & the entire team’s acrobatic skills defy gravity. Remo’s direction is emotional to the core. ‘Do, Die or Dance’; don’t let get off this chance! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) January 22, 2020

#StreetDancer3D has been watched!! Gosh I have too much to say! @Varun_dvn I’m soo soo soo proud of you! You’ve nailed it as Sahej! Here’s my review of SD3 without revealing much from the film! Please go watch the film and give it all the love it deserves ❤ @streetdancer_ pic.twitter.com/y7GnQsiqj3 — MrsVarunDhawan♥ˢᵈ³ (@Fatinaz13) January 23, 2020

#StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan#ShraddhaKapoor One Word Review – ENTERTAINING

⭐⭐⭐½ I Liked Varun/Shraddha Pair

& Dance Choreography But Direction Is Not That Good !!

Weak story Though You Can Go & Watch With Your Family On This Republic Day#mrkhbri — Mr Khabri (@mrkhbri) January 24, 2020

#StreetDancer3D #StreetDancer3DReview CRAP It’s torture of 2:30 hours. Poor acting of #VarunDhawan & very bad direction of #Remo again. #NoraFatehi & #PrabhuDheva is good in the role. Budget & 3D visuals not work always!

Very disappointing Rating: 🌟 — Shreyansh Jain (@shreyanshjain78) January 24, 2020

Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.