Love is not begged for, it flows unconditionally and preaching us the same this Sunday is former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen whose high octane romance with beau Rohman Shawl is grabbing eyeballs across the Internet. Rumoured to get married by the end of this year, the lovebirds have not yet announced any big news officially but Sushmita’s latest social media update is proof of how head over heels they are for each other.

Giving fans a glimpse of their intimate moment, Sushmita shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the hashtags, “#followyourbliss #followyourheart #faith #happiness #love #rohmance #ibelieve I love you guys..infinity! (sic).” There was also a piece of love advice for fans in Hindi which roughly translated to “To ask for happiness from others is not our style. Happiness that is begged for serves no purpose yet whatever is destined for you will never escape you.” Quick to comment, Student of The Year 2 star Aditya Seal commented, “COUPLE GOALS (sic)” and punctuated it with heart-eyed emojis.

Check out Sushmita’s latest romantic picture with Rohman here:

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.