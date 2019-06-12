Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is making headlines nowadays with her latest pictures and videos. The star kid is yet to make her debut in Bollywood but has already a huge fan following on social media. In the new sets of pictures, she shows different versions of her and we just can’t get our eyes off her. In the first picture, she looks breathtaking in pastel green lehenga with beautiful mirror work done on the blouse. She completed her look with perfect eye makeup and her pose game is bang on. The photo is from the wedding she recently attended in Kolkata.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 11, 2019 at 9:29pm PDT

In the second picture, Suhana can be seen all decked up with shimmery gold eyes, rose red lips and hair styled in loose curls.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:22am PDT



In the last picture, she shares a no makeup selfie flaunting her radiant skin. She completed her look with a simple gold chain and a dash of lip gloss. She looks gorgeous, as always.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:55am PDT



Suhana has become a trendsetter and though her Instagram is private, she has several fan pages and even that has millions of followers. Earlier, she posted a picture in posing in an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Rocking her boos lady look, Suhana posed for the camera. With highlighted cheekbones and messy open hair, Suhana’s left fans gaga over her sensuous eyes.

View this post on Instagram 💛💛💛💛 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 9, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT



Recently, her video went viral on the internet where can be seen an enthusiastic wearing an off-shoulder sequin silver dress, grooving and twirling to the song of Will Smith’s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

View this post on Instagram 😍😂 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 9, 2019 at 11:03am PDT



Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut but the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut. The 19-year-old has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting.