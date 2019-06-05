Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has now become a social media sensation even before her debut in Bollywood. Recently, her mirror selfie in a strapless black dress is going insanely viral on social media. What seems to have caught the attention of her fans is the ATM card, stuck to the back cover of her phone. She completed her look with a neck chain and a matching bracelet. She has kept her hair tied loosely in a ponytail.

Suhana aspires to be an actor and is expected to enter Bollywood soon. She made her first appearance on a magazine cover last year, revealing her wishes of stepping into the movie business as an actor in the future.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 3, 2019 at 7:17am PDT

However, this is not the first time her picture has gone viral on the internet. Recently, her picture from a family wedding in Kolkata has set the internet on fire. In the picture, she can be seen donning traditional attire as she strikes a pose with her friend. She looked gorgeous and her fans just could not stop gushing over her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:52am PDT



She was recently spotted in Mumbai as she partied the night away with her brother Aryan Khan and best friend Ananya Pandey. Suhana looked pretty in black top teamed up with black shorts while Aryan sported a black tee with cargo pants.

View this post on Instagram ❤ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:05am PDT



The 19-year-old has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting. SRK also revealed how Suhana helped him on the sets when he was shooting for his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018.