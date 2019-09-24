Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has gained immense popularity even before her Bollywood debut. Every time her pictures and videos make it to social media, it goes viral. Currently, Suhana is in New York and has recently enrolled herself in a degree program. Now, another unseen picture of the star kid in the all-black outfit is doing rounds of social media. In the photo, she can be seen donning a black crop top and matching lowers. She completed her look with a simple neckpiece, bracelets and lip gloss. Needless to say, she looks stunning as she pouts for the click. Needless to say, her fashion choice is on point.

Recently, Suhana’s bestie in an interview with Zoom revealed that Suhana is heading to New York University’s film school to complete her further studies. Post that, she might make her debut in Bollywood.

Earlier, her picture wearing a skin-coloured tank top with black pants seated on a bench took the internet by storm. She completed her college look with layered neckpiece and tresses kept loose open with tinted lip colour. Suhana Khan is giving major fashion goals to every girl who goes to college.

On a related note, Suhana graduated earlier this year from England’s Ardingly College. She has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting. She has also set many hearts aflutter with her stunning looks and has set the temperature soaring with her magazine cover debut.