Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is a popular star kid even before making her debut in the film industry. Her pictures trend on social media as soon as she puts them out. This time again, her picture from her play at the New York University is going viral and for all the right reasons. In the photo, Suhana can be seen enacting a scene from the play along with a couple of other students.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a white tank top teamed up with black pants and matching hat. She has kept her hair natural and loose and her expressions are proof that she is already an actor.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Baby 💞 @suhanakhanteam A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on Nov 4, 2019 at 4:43am PST



Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest’s love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

In an interview with Vogue, Suhana said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

On a related note, Suhana graduated earlier this year from England’s Ardingly College. She has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting. She has also set many hearts aflutter with her stunning looks and has set the temperature soaring with her magazine cover debut.

She is pursuing post-graduation studies at New York University.