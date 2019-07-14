One web series star we cannot stop crushing over is Permanent Roommates star, Sumeet Vyas. Living up to his national crush tag, the handsome hunk keeps giving fans more reasons to go weak in the knees with every new picture or video that he shares on social media. Recently, the hottie put up a formally dressed post and despite his “tired” looks, the fans, including actress Kubbra Sait, could not stop gushing.

In the shared picture, Sumeet can be seen donning and blue and white striped suit, teamed with a white shirt tucked inside and a pair of brown leather shoes. Accessorising his look with a pair of black sunglasses, Sumeet sported a clean-shaven look that instantly left fans revisiting their feelings of love for him. The post was captioned, “To be very honest…“Acting is a lot of fun, living is so tiring…”” (sic) to which Kubbra replied, “Baba you’re too beautiful to be tired already…” (sic).

On the professional front, Sumeet rose to fame after playing the lead in web series, Permanent Roommates. He then went on to feature in many shows which won him consistent accolades. Sumeet was last seen in Bollywood, in Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie did a decent business at the box office. Currently, he is gearing up for the web series The Verdict State Vs Nanavati where he will feature as Ram Jethmalani. “Ram Jethmalani obtained his law degree at the age of 17. He was a refugee from Sindh, who came to India after the partition with his first wife, whom he had married at the age of 18. He married his second wife in 1952 in India. One of his critical initial wins, was when he fought a case against the Bombay Refugees Act of India. In 1959, he came into the limelight again, when he chose to be the watching brief on a case that would make him one of the most famous lawyers in the country; the case that was not just a challenge for him, but for the entire judicial system of India.”