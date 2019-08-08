The weekend is taking longer than usual to arrive and while the spirits have started drooping, The Tripling star Sumeet Vyas posted a hilarious video that relates to our present mood. Sharing his “idea of a balanced life”, Sumeet posted a hilarious inspirational video and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter.

In the video that Sumeet shared on his Instagram handle, a man can be seen surfing water effortlessly while dressed in a bathrobe and sipping on his cup of tea simultaneously. The perfect balance that he maintained made Sumeet vent out in the caption, ““That’s me in my head” That’s my idea of a balanced life, I was lost, kept looking for an inspiration, a perfect example that I can follow. Today I’ve found one. This is the wardrobe, this is the state of mind, this is my idea of a dude who has achieved balance, keeping himself afloat on choppy waters of expectations, havin a cup of tea, in a Robe uffcourse… (sic).” Quick to comment, The Trip star Sapna Pabbi wrote, “I DARE YOU (sic).”

On the professional front, Sumeet rose to fame after playing the lead in web series, Permanent Roommates. He then went on to feature in many shows which won him consistent accolades. Sumeet was last seen in Bollywood, in Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie did a decent business at the box office.

Currently, he is gearing up for the web series The Verdict State Vs Nanavati where he will feature as Ram Jethmalani. “Ram Jethmalani obtained his law degree at the age of 17. He was a refugee from Sindh, who came to India after the partition with his first wife, whom he had married at the age of 18. He married his second wife in 1952 in India. One of his critical initial wins, was when he fought a case against the Bombay Refugees Act of India. In 1959, he came into the limelight again, when he chose to be the watching brief on a case that would make him one of the most famous lawyers in the country; the case that was not just a challenge for him, but for the entire judicial system of India.”