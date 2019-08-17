For those of us who are working late into the weekend night, nothing hits more than seeing people partying with their gang while nothing soothes more than people sharing the pain of nostalgia and falling in the latter category is The Tripling star Sumeet Vyas as he put out fun videos reminising the “crazy” times spent with Ribbon co-star, Kalki Koechlin. Seen sharing throwback boomerang videos, the actors looked like a bunch of “crazies” and fans couldn’t relate more.

In the videos that Sumeet shared on his Instagram handle, the two can be seen at the promotions of Ribbon and more likely a press conference for the same. While the first boomerang shows him twirling Kalki in the middle of a dance step, the next video shows the two actors fooling with their sunglasses. The post was captioned, “Stumbled upon a few #Ribbon crazies… @kalkikanmani @rakheesandilya @ribbonthefilm (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Stumbled upon a few #Ribbon crazies… @kalkikanmani @rakheesandilya @ribbonthefilm A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

On the professional front, Sumeet rose to fame after playing the lead in web series, Permanent Roommates. He then went on to feature in many shows which won him consistent accolades. Sumeet was last seen in Bollywood, in Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie did a decent business at the box office.

Currently, he is gearing up for the web series The Verdict State Vs Nanavati where he will feature as Ram Jethmalani. “Ram Jethmalani obtained his law degree at the age of 17. He was a refugee from Sindh, who came to India after the partition with his first wife, whom he had married at the age of 18. He married his second wife in 1952 in India. One of his critical initial wins, was when he fought a case against the Bombay Refugees Act of India. In 1959, he came into the limelight again, when he chose to be the watching brief on a case that would make him one of the most famous lawyers in the country; the case that was not just a challenge for him, but for the entire judicial system of India.”

As for Kalki, the diva features in popular Netflix series Sacred Games 2. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi as Trivedi in the lead, the season 2 promises a bigger game with the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The second installment premiered on Independence Day this year.