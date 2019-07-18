Life is an extended holiday or so Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen makes us believes as she is always seen globetrotting for work or personal commitments but never without her family. Currently making the most of the summer in Yerevan, Armenia, the former Miss India is teaching us how to live small moments, king size, one viral post at a time.

Flooding the Internet with her latest pictures, Sushmita not only struck a sensuous pose as she gave us a sneak-peak of the capital city “in her eyes” but also a “fit” proof of her family time. Seen twinning in shades of yellow, Sushmita along with her daughters Renee and Alisah, painted the frame with their contagious smiles while beau Rohman Shawl decided to keep a sober pose. Taking a dig at the odd one out, Sushmita’s caption read, “Why so serious Jaan Meri @rohmanshawl brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie WE FIT #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia we love you guys!!!#duggadugga (sic).”

Check Sushmita’s posts from Yerevan here:

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who has been away from the silver screen from quite some time now, always makes her presence felt on social media. She never disappoints her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos. Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah are two talented girls. While Alisah is good with Recitation, Renee sings like a nightingale. A few days ago, Sushmita shared a video wherein her daughter Renee can be seen learning some difficult Kathak dance steps from Pritam Shikhare.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. Sushmita, who has done many successful films is staying away from the big screens as of now. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS, Sushmita said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.