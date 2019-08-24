Succumbing to deteriorating health conditions, ever since he was put on life support recently, India’s former Union Finance Minister and a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, Arun Jaitley, passed away on Saturday morning as Sunny Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities mourned his death. Aged 66, the senior BJP leader had been keeping unwell for the past two years owing to which he did not even contest the elections this year and breathed his last at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sunny Deol lead the mourning as he wrote, “Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley (sic).” He was quickly joined by other celebrities who too poured out their heartfelt condolences. Anil Kapoor’s tweet read, “Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since. His demise is a huge loss for our nation. Will be truly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. (sic)” while Adnan Sami expressed, “Saddened to learn the news of Arun Jaitley ji’s passing away. He was a very kind soul. Rest in Peace. #ArunJaitley (sic).”

Check Bollywood’s condolence tweets for Arun Jaitley here:

Nation loses another great leader.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/RXGw1bWDLP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 24, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

Rest in Peace.🙏 #ArunJaitley — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji… deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Deepest condolences and heartfelt grief on the passing of Arun Jaitley ji. Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him. His contributions and remarkable legacy remain exemplary for generations to come. #RIPArunJaitley — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley … the nation mourns a strong and assured leader today….thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones….🙏🙏🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley .. deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the respected parliamentarian & lawyer .. prayers with the family — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 24, 2019

The nation has lost a great leader.. #RIPArunJaitley ji… you shall be missed — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley was rushed to the Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of weakness and difficulty in breathing. A senior AIIMS doctor had then told the media that Jaitley was admitted to the cardiology department at 10 a.m. “for a medical check-up” and was being monitored by a team comprising an endocrinologist, a nephrologist and a cardiologist.

Last Tuesday reports read that the minister’s health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable. Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.