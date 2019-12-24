Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses a chance in grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her flawless beauty teamed up with her style statement. After breaking the internet with her hot and sexy black bikini video, she was recently spotted by paparazzi with her beloved husband Daniel Weber. Known for her quirky captions and fashion statement, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood never misses treating fans with her outings and hot pictures. She even took to Instagram to share a series of photos as she goes out on a romantic date with hubby Daniel and the duo makes a stunning couple.

Sunny Leone is in Mumbai and wore a white two-piece coordinate. She completed her look with nude high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair curled. While Daniel Weber wore basic black jeans and t-shirt.

Take a look at the pictures: