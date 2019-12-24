Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses a chance in grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her flawless beauty teamed up with her style statement. After breaking the internet with her hot and sexy black bikini video, she was recently spotted by paparazzi with her beloved husband Daniel Weber. Known for her quirky captions and fashion statement, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood never misses treating fans with her outings and hot pictures. She even took to Instagram to share a series of photos as she goes out on a romantic date with hubby Daniel and the duo makes a stunning couple.
Sunny Leone is in Mumbai and wore a white two-piece coordinate. She completed her look with nude high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair curled. While Daniel Weber wore basic black jeans and t-shirt.
Take a look at the pictures:
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber. PC: Yogen Shah
Both of them have embraced parenthood for the second time with the birth of their twin sons, through surrogacy. The couple, who adopted a baby girl last year, are now parents to Asher and Noah.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.