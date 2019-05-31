The shoot of MTV Splitsvilla 12 has been wrapped up and we can see Sunny Leone and Roadies Real Heroes ring master Rannvijay Singha enjoying the last minute at the sets. Sunny has been posting on-set pictures and videos from the shoot. However, the previous season has made headlines for a couple of controversies, steamy tasks, sizzling chemistry between the couples and also for the fights. Recently, Sunny shared a dance video of her with co-host Rannvijay and contestants. They can be seen grooving to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock song. While sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!”.

This season, Splitsvilla has chosen Jaipur city to shoot. The show will take place in a villa that is secluded from the real world making it an interesting premise for viewers. Though the contestant’s names have not be revealed, we are sure it will be yet another interesting season with Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh hosting it.

Take a look at the dance video here:

Sunny Leone also took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein a cyclist can be seen performing a backflip over her at the Splitsvilla 12 sets.

Splitsvilla 11 was won by Shruti Sinha and Gaurav Alugh. The grand finale of 11th season was held on February 03, 2019.