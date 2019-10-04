Bollywood actor and Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone always has her part of fun whenever she is shooting and prepping for her new project. This a known fact that she loves playing pranks and striking a crazy pose for the clicks. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share another crazy picture with her co-host Rannvijay Singh from the sets of Splitsvilla 12. While Sunny looks hot and glamorous in a blue shimmery outfit, Rannvijay can be seen sporting a formal look in a white shirt, black trousers, blue blazer and a pink tie.

In the photo, the duo strikes a pose where Sunny Can be seen pouting and Rannvijay with his mouth wide open. Sharing the post, Sunny wrote, “Let the drama begin!! @rannvijaysingha Lips: #Berryglimmer by @starstruckbysl Outfit: @mayacultureofficial Accessories: @goldqueen_in Styled by @hitendrakapopara Styling Asst @shiks_gupta25 & @sameerkatariya92 HMU @tomasmoucka @jeetihairtstylist. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her hot monochromic picture where she can be seen donning a spaghetti top with a sheer jacket. Letting down her beautiful locks, Sunny struck a sensuous pose and captioned the post, “No Monday blues today! Ended my shoot day with this photo by @avigowariker thank you for taking this photo! Lots of love! Hair – @jeetihairtstylist Make up – @devinanarangbeauty Styling by – @hitendrakapopara (sic).”



Apart from the reality show, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights.