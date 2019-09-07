Apple voice assistant ‘Siri’ has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2011. Siri can provide directions, set alarms and reminders, and even help control your smart home. Its funny side has become even more apparent in recent years, as more and more people have interacted with it and, unavoidably, ended up posing ridiculous questions. Recently, Sunny Leone had no other way to pass off her leisure time, she decided to indulge in some funny chitchat with Siri.

So many of us do that, we actually irritate artificial intelligence. In the videos shared by Sunny Leone, it shows that the conversations turned hilarious with Siri. Sunny says “I Love You, Siri” and Siri flatly refusing the proposal. The conversation, however, turned hilarious with Siri flatly refusing to dine out with her…LOL! Poor Siri won’t ever know what she missed out on.

Take a look at three funny videos of Sunny Leone:

View this post on Instagram Oh boy!! Siri good night. I love you! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Sunny has a bubbly nature and her Instagram videos prove it. A few days ago, Sunny tried to prank on her team and co-stars. She planned to play a prank on her team but somehow it didn’t work for her. Her ‘fake bloody hand’ which was supposed to scare and shock the people around her, didn’t go well.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.