Actor Sunny Leone continues to be the Most Googled Celebrity in India after topping the list last year. As per the latest search data by Google Trends’ analytics, Sunny has so far been at the top of the list of the Most Googled Celebrities in India and most searches in her name are with respect to her videos, followed by searches on her biopic – Karenjit Kar: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone that is streaming on Zee5.

This also means that there’s a high possibility of Sunny emerging as the Most Googled Celebrity of 2019 as well by the end of the year since it’s already been eights months into the year. Sunny has beaten the searches in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to achieve this feat.

The trends show that a large number of searches for Sunny originate from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam. On managing to remain at the top position, Sunny said, “My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me. It’s a great feeling.”

A moment to cherish for all her fans!

(With inputs from IANS)