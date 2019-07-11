Her fans can vouch for the foodie streak in her and while we wrap up our mid-week blues, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone gave fans something to look forward to in the weekend. Raising the temperature not for the first time though, Sunny struck a sultry pose in the middle of her steamy workout and fans were left drooling.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Sunny threw the credit for her pose on her hunger pangs and fans couldn’t relate more. In the shared picture, Sunny can be seen sitting on a huge tire, donning a white spaghetti top knotted at the waist, paired with a black lower, holding on to a hefty hammer. Sporting two cute braids, Sunny lifted her head up in “whiffing” expression with her eyes closed, taking in a supposed smell. She explained in the caption that read, “I think I smell pizza!!” (sic).

View this post on Instagram “I think I smell pizza🍕!!” 😅 #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:20pm PDT

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently working on her upcoming comedy film Kokokola where she is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh. The bombshell recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her speaking in UP tone. “When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect”, Sunny captions the video.

As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect. The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end.

In an interview with IANS, Sunny Leone shared, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things – be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.” Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Coca Cola is based in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi.