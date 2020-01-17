For many of us, winters bring laziness and it becomes hard to peel ourselves out of bed in the half-light of the morning and go to school. Especially children experience a mix of emotions when it comes to going to school. Recently taking to Instagram account, Sunny Leone posted a cute picture of her and daughter Nisha and it is the most adorable thing you will see today. They both can be seen sleeping and how the actor manages to get her daughter ready for school.

In the post, Sunny Leone is borrowing 5 more minutes from life so that she can cuddle Nisha more. Aww, that’s so sweet. The caption read as “Just 5more min of snuggling before it’s time to get ready for school!!! #mothersdaughter #daddysgirl”.

Sunny is quite active on her social media and manages to share her routine with fans on a daily basis. It was in July 2017 when Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha. Since then, the little angel has been a part of the Weber family. Sunny often shares pictures with her on Instagram.

Take a look: