Sunny Leone who is currently hosting a reality show Splitsvilla 12, is giving fashion goals to her female fans. The ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ is often seen wearing breezy outfits and summer-friendly colours. This time again, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a stylish and classy yellow and golden work gown with a high thigh slit. She teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings and peach lipgloss. With bronze eye shadow and left her tresses open but styled them perfectly to ace the wet look, the actor surely nailed the look with her beauty.

Sunny completed the look with hand accessories and yellow heels by Truffle Collection. The sexy outfit is from Swapnil Shinde and accessories by Arvino.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s hot pictures:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture from the sets of Splitsvilla 12. In the photos, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder shimmery purple dress. She completed her look with a neat hair bun, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and matching eyeshadow. She accessorised her look with a black waist belt and peach glossy lipstick.

Sunny is a supermom who manages work and kids side by side. Earlier, she had shared her creative side as she indulges herself into painting along with her twins – Noah and Asher. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Started a new painting today and the best part is my boys are painting in the background as well. I hope this never changes @theartfusionjuhu. (sic)”.

Talking about her current projects, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. She will also be making her South cinema debut with Veeramahadevi.