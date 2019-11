Sunny Leone is one such hot actor who rarely is seen on a magazine cover. Recently, Filmfare Middle East organized an event to launch the magazine cover featuring Sunny Leone in Dubai. It’s the December issue where Sunny will be seen in a sexy black gown which she wore in Gold awards 2019. For the cover, she opted for a black and grey gorgeous gown with dramatic sleeves. With bold makeup and bright red lipstick, she looked hot, as always.

Sunny Leone completed her look with neat hair bun and it will definitely make you fall in love with her. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned her post as “Thank you @filmfareme for the amazing cover!! So proud 😍 Thanks you @rizwan.sajan and your entire team for everything!! @starstruckbysl #SunnyLeone #Filmfare”.

For the event, the actor wore a shimmery onion pink top with blingy bottoms. He blushed cheeks are something you can’t miss to see. In one of her pictures, she is seen signing the poster and in another pic, she is posing with much-loved husband Daniel Weber.

Have a look at the pics shared by Sunny Leone: