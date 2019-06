Never letting a chance slip by to hook fans with her bold sartorial choices or movie scenes, Sunny Leone literally made co-star Dev Gill and the crew members of her upcoming movie, choke in horror while shooting a night scene. Touted to be a thriller, the lead pair shared a video on their respective Instagram handles which gives different perspectives to a scene where Sunny falls flat after getting shot point blank.

In the shared videos, Sunny can be seen standing before Dev who has a gun in his hand, pointed towards her. On the director’s call of action, a crew member points the fan in her direction to make her hair fly in an eerie manner following which, the sound of the gun being fired is heard. Before anyone can have clarity on what happened, Sunny falls down, face-forward and couldn’t get up even as the cast members try to revive her and haul her up. Taking to her Instagram handle, the video was posted on Sunny’s behalf which caught fans in a state of shock. The two posts were captioned, “Graphic Warning Part 1: we needed to post this on behalf of @sunnyleone so the whole world knows what happened last night on set! @vikramdahiya707 @hitendrakapopara @actordevgill @jeetihairtstylist @devinanarangbeauty @imraj_gupta @shiks_gupta25” (sic) and “Graphic Warning Part 2: Thank Goodness she is ok! Ha ha ha @actordevgill @hitendrakapopara @vikramdahya @hitendrakapopara @jeetihairtstylist @devinanarangbeauty @imraj_gupta @shiks_gupta25” (sic).

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is currently working on her upcoming comedy film Kokokola where she is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh. The bombshell recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her speaking in UP tone. “When you are so much into the character!! #SunnyLeone #MethodActing #kokaKola #UP #BihariDialect”, Sunny captions the video.

As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect. The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end.

In an interview with IANS, Sunny Leone shared, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things – be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.” Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Coca Cola is based in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

A few days back, the Pink Lips actor also announced her new venture along with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is all set to open a new store of creativity in Mumbai named ‘The Art Fusion Juhu’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!! Follow @theartfusionjuhu for all details !!! Opening soon !!! @dirrty99.”