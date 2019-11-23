Bollywood actor Sunny Leone never misses a chance in grabbing eyeballs, thanks to her flawless beauty teamed up with her style statement. After breaking the internet with her hot and sexy monokini pictures, she has shared a mushy picture with her husband Daniel Weber. Known for her quirky captions and fashion statement, the ‘Baby Doll’ of Bollywood never misses treating fans with her outings and hot pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo as she goes out on a romantic date with hubby Daniel and the duo makes a stunning couple.

Sunny Leone is in Dubai and wore a hot black and white dress. She completed her look with black high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair natural. While Daniel Weber is all suited up in black and looks hot as well.

Take a look at Sunny Leone- Daniel Weber’s latest picture:

A few days ago, Sunny shared a sexy pose along with bikini models in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures donning a deep-neck black monokini teamed up with sunglasses and hair tied in a bun. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures donning a deep-neck black monokini teamed up with sunglasses and hair tied in a bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.