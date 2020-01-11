They say that couples that pray together, stay together and standing staunch on this thought is Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber. Adding charms to the exotic Thailand landscape, the lovebirds were seen making “special prayers” this New Year 2020 in “temples small or big.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures. Dressed in a summery blue dress with vibrant orange floral prints, Sunny looked ravishing with her hair pulled back in a high bun and eyes shielded by a pair of sunglasses. Daniel, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers, teamed with a pair of sunglasses. Posing in the backdrop of beautifully decorated places of worship, Sunny was seen placing incense sticks in place. The pictures were captioned, “One of the many reasons I love Thailand. Temples…small or big, I love them and especially with @dirrty99 special prayers for a great year ahead! (sic)”

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has never failed to impress her fans and fashion police with her breathtaking looks. From casual wear to gorgeous dresses and gowns, she has nailed every look with utmost grace and elegance.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen marking her Tamil debut in ‘Veeramadevi’ (The lady warrior) which is an upcoming historical period drama. The film is written and directed by Vadivudaiyan starring Sunny Leone as the eponymous character, alongside Navdeep Nassar and Srinath in supporting roles.

Talking about her South debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”