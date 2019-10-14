Fans have finally been treated with inside-party pictures of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s daughter Nisha’s birthday as she turned four years old this Monday and the Frozen-theme is enough to set the Internet gushing. The videos and pictures currently surfacing straight out of the party show the room decorated to look like the kingdom of Arendelle and fans can’t help but swoon over it.

From Sunny looking smouldering hot in a white gown and Daniel complimenting the look in a similar coloured T-shirt, to the blue cake smeared candies designed to look like snowflakes, Elsa and Olaf, the sight is totally goals. The videos also gave us a glimpse of live band performances and decorations including white balloons, Christmas trees and huge ‘number four’ lamps in white and blue.

Check out the viral pictures and video from Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s daughter Nisha’s birthday party here:

Earlier, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber gave parenting goals as they planned daughter Nisha’s birthday. The Jism 2 actress shared a picture on Instagram, which showed her focusing hard while helping her husband find the right gift. The 38-year-old actor, who is a hands-on mom to three kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah, gave a sneak-peek into her birthday planning on social media and fans couldn’t keep calm.

For the uninitiated, Nisha was adopted by Sunny in July 2017 from Latur. Later, the couple gave birth to two sons through surrogacy and named them Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.