Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone is all set to embrace her inner superhero. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to introduce a superhero character and looks absolutely hot as she fights the evil. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber have unveiled Kore — the superhero who is arriving “to finish all evil”, in Sunny’s words.

“The concept of a superhero is something that Daniel and I have been working on for a while, which gave birth to the superhero Kore, here to finish all evil,” said Sunny, who is seen sporting a figure-hugging costume and blonde hair in a video that features her as the superhero.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Safety is just a call away this Halloween! Kore, not from this planet but ready to save the world from Evil KORE Suncity Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd Produced by @SunnyLeone / @Dirrty99 Music by @Dirrty99 / Ken Wallace Creative Director: @SunnyRajani Costumes by @HitendraKapopara Vfx by Image Devices Re-Edited by @d_raawan Hair by @jeetihairtstylist Makeup by Vinod Kondvilkar Happy Halloween Love Kore. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Years ago, asked if she had any interest in the superhero genre by a fan, the Jism 2 actor had said, “Yes, I want to play a superhero.”

In the video that the actor shared, Sunny’s costume, as well as the milieu, seems heavily inspired by The Matrix. In the video, we see an entire city up in flames. Sunny, who moves around in a supercar, naturally gets into action to save the city.

Kore is produced by Suncity Media Limited. The music of the video has been composed by Daniel and Grammy-winning producer Ken Wallace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

