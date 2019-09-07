Hottest Actor in the B-town Sunny Leone is slaying the hearts since quite a while now, the ‘Pink Lips’ actor and dancer has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has come a long way in her career and has presented some stellar performances on the big screen. You won’t believe that Sunny Leone continues to reign at the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing many important people such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sunny Leone is having her own private time today in Kochi at a beachside hotel. She can be seen chilling and having a cuppa coffee in her bathrobe while looking for something on her mobile. While sharing the picture, the sizzling hot bomb writes, “Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! :)”.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s picture:

View this post on Instagram Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! 🙂 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:47am PDT

Sunny often shares pictures with her husband and give couple goals to her fans and followers. She has always mentioned about her hubby’s support in her career and personal life. As they both are in Kochi, Sunny shared a flying kiss boomerang video with her fans to make their hectic day go well. The actor captioned the video as “In Gods own Country Kochi!! Come find me!! Haha @dirrty99”.

View this post on Instagram In Gods own Country Kochi!! Come find me!! Haha @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 7, 2019 at 12:06am PDT