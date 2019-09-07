Hottest Actor in the B-town Sunny Leone is slaying the hearts since quite a while now, the ‘Pink Lips’ actor and dancer has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has come a long way in her career and has presented some stellar performances on the big screen. You won’t believe that Sunny Leone continues to reign at the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing many important people such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Sunny Leone is having her own private time today in Kochi at a beachside hotel. She can be seen chilling and having a cuppa coffee in her bathrobe while looking for something on her mobile. While sharing the picture, the sizzling hot bomb writes, “Just 2more min of quiet before work!!! :)”.
Take a look at Sunny Leone’s picture:
Sunny often shares pictures with her husband and give couple goals to her fans and followers. She has always mentioned about her hubby’s support in her career and personal life. As they both are in Kochi, Sunny shared a flying kiss boomerang video with her fans to make their hectic day go well. The actor captioned the video as “In Gods own Country Kochi!! Come find me!! Haha @dirrty99”.
On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in comedy-horror film Coca Cola. Talking about it, she said, “The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won’t work with the audience. I can’t comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience’s expectations.”